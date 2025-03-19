Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes criticism of a “disgraceful” Ferrari message after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were left “shipwrecked” at the Australian Grand Prix.

Here’s today’s main F1 headlines delivered with the DRS wide open…

Former F1 driver blasts ‘disgraceful’ Ferrari response to Charles Leclerc concerns

A few smiles broke out when Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari race engineer responded to him over water in his cockpit during the Australian Grand Prix.

However, a former F1 driver did not see the funny side of it, branding Bryan Bozzi’s reply a “disgraceful” way to react to his driver’s concerns.

Leclerc and team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished eighth and 10th respectively on a difficult weekend for Ferrari in Melbourne.

Ferrari ‘shipwrecked’ by ‘serious problem’ at Australian GP

Ferrari’s Australian Grand Prix weekend was ‘shipwrecked’ after a ‘serious problem’ with the SF-25 car was discovered after practice, it has been claimed.

A report in Italy has claimed that Ferrari discovered that the car was running too close to the ground in practice in Melbourne, with adjustments leaving the team running in a heavily compromised state for the remainder of the weekend.

It has offered fresh hope that the F1 2025 season opener was not reflective of the true potential of the SF-25.

F1 2026 rules to be dropped as V10 return considered?

Formula 1’s stakeholders have discussed dropping the new F1 2026 rules and bringing back V10 engines for the start of the 2028 season, it has been claimed.

A proposed plan would see the current rules be retained until the end of the 2027 campaign, with V10 engines – last seen in F1 in 2005 – running on sustainable fuel from 2028.

PlanetF1.com understands that the plot is likely to face stiff opposition from F1’s engine manufacturers, who have committed vast resource to the 2026 rules over recent years.

Zak Brown tips Max Verstappen to move to Mercedes

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, believes Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull for Mercedes at the end of the F1 2025 season.

Verstappen’s future has been the subject of much debate over the last 12 months with Mercedes and Aston Martin widely reported to be interested in the reigning four-time World Champion.

WRC drivers stage mass protest over FIA swearing fine

The World Rally Championship (WRC) drivers are staging a protest against the FIA’s controversial new stance on swearing at this weekend’s Safari Rally Kenya.

It comes after Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux became the first driver to be punished under the governing body’s new misconduct guidelines after swearing in a stage-end interview at last month’s Rally Sweden.

Under revised stewards’ guidelines in place for 2025, drivers are under the threat of fines, race bans and even points deductions for swearing. It follows a high-profile stand off between the FIA and Max Verstappen in 2024.

