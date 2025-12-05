Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the annual Formula 1 drivers’ dinner in Abu Dhabi, where Lewis Hamilton reportedly “ordered everything” and a near miss between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen on the track.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Lewis Hamilton ‘ordered everything’ as F1 drivers hold end-of-season dinner

The F1 2025 drivers held their traditional end-of-season dinner ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Thursday, it has emerged.

A number of drivers posted images to social media of the grid meeting for dinner ahead of the F1 2025 season finale, with Aston Martin pair Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll – as well as Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg – the only absentees.

A video posted by Mercedes on Friday showed George Russell claiming that Lewis Hamilton “ordered everything” on the menu.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen ‘almost crashed’ in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2

McLaren driver Lando Norris was heard claiming over team radio that he “almost crashed” into Max Verstappen after a minor impeding incident in FP2 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Norris were involved in a near miss in the early stages of second practice in Abu Dhabi, where the Red Bull driver was initially informed that the McLaren behind was not on a push lap.

It transpired that Norris was on a quick lap, however, forcing Verstappen to act quickly in the exit of Turn 1.

McLaren denies U-turn on Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri team orders stance

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, has denied that the team is considering a U-turn on its stance over team orders with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It comes after Brown left the door open to asking one driver to support the other as the title decider plays out at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Piastri is the clear outsider in the three-way title battle in Abu Dhabi, trailing leader Norris by 16 points with just 25 still available.

Yuki Tsunoda regrets missing out on ‘pretty good f**king car’ at Racing Bulls

Yuki Tsunoda has admitted the only regret of his move to Red Bull is “missing out on that pretty good f**cking car” at Racing Bulls.

Red Bull announced earlier this week that Tsunoda has been demoted to a test-and-reserve role for F1 2026 after a challenging season as Max Verstappen’s teammate.

Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull’s senior team after more than four seasons with Racing Bulls, which ended its three-year wait for a podium finish with Isack Hadjar – Tsunoda’s replacement for 2026 – at Zandvoort in August.

Lando Norris receives Lewis Hamilton warning ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has warned Lando Norris it is “much harder” to be the hunted than the hunter as the F1 2025 title battle nears its conclusion.

Hamilton stands as the most decorated driver in F1 history with a joint-record seven world championships and more than 100 grand prix wins to his name.

Norris is aiming to become the first McLaren driver to win the title since Hamilton in 2008.

