Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton calling out Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle as the FIA announces its verdict on an incident involving Carlos Sainz at the British Grand Prix.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Lewis Hamilton lands Martin Brundle dig ahead of British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has quipped that Martin Brundle does not “have too many positive things to say” about him ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

And Brundle has taken exception to Hamilton’s comment, arguing that the Ferrari driver’s claim is “not true.”

The dig at Brundle came after the Sky F1 commentator described the first official image of Hamilton as a Ferrari driver, taken at the team’s Maranello base in January, as “one of the most iconic photographs ever in Formula 1.”

Carlos Sainz escapes with warning after FIA investigation

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has escaped with a warning following an incident in FP2 at the British Grand Prix on Friday.

Sainz spun at Luffield corner in the early stages of the second practice session before getting going just as Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber arrived on the scene.

The Spaniard, who is looking to avoid a fourth consecutive Q1 exit at Silverstone this weekend, has avoided a serious sanction.

Aston Martin snaps up former Mercedes designer Duncan Elliott

Aston Martin has secured the services of former Mercedes designer Duncan Elliott, PlanetF1.com understands.

Elliott spent 14 years at Mercedes, playing a role in the team’s dominance of F1 with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

He joins Aston Martin after a period of gardening leave, adding more firepower to the Silverstone-based team.

Steve Nielsen joins Alpine as managing director

Alpine has announced that Steve Nielsen has joined the team as managing director.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed last month that Nielsen had emerged as a top target for the Enstone team.

Nielsen, who played a key role in Alpine’s success as Renault more than two decades ago, returns to a team-based role after spells with Formula 1 and the FIA.

Tim Mayer explains FIA presidency bid

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, former FIA steward Tim Mayer has explained the rationale behind his decision to stand in this year’s presidential elections.

Mayer, who left his role as a steward in late 2024, is to stand against sitting president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in this year’s election.

He is the son of McLaren co-founder Teddy Mayer.

