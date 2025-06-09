Monday’s F1 news includes Guenther Steiner’s reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s “waste of money” claim and Mika Hakkinen’s response to new Max Verstappen evidence from the Spanish Grand Prix.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

Guenther Steiner rejects Lewis Hamilton’s ‘waste of money’ claim

Guenther Steiner, the former Haas team principal, has scoffed at Lewis Hamilton’s claim that the Spanish Grand Prix technical directive was a “waste of money.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com in Barcelona, Hamilton claimed that the measure – targeted at controlling the flexibility of front wings – “changed nothing.”

Steiner has insisted that the tweaks made by teams were actually “very cheap.”

Juan Pablo Montoya: Red Bull in ‘very complicated’ situation

Red Bull are in a “very complicated” situation with their driver line-up no matter how events unfold, believes Juan Pablo Montoya.

Rumours persist that Max Verstappen could walk away from the team at the end of F1 2025 amid interest from the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin.

And Red Bull’s second seat has been a longstanding problem with both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda struggling this season.

Mika Hakkinen ‘very surprised’ by key Max Verstappen moment

Mika Hakkinen, the two-time F1 World Champion and former McLaren driver, says he was “very surprised” that Max Verstappen did not challenge Red Bull’s decision to fit hard tyres at the Spanish Grand Prix.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, Verstappen inadvertently played a role in his own downfall in Spain by asking to be fitted with “fresh tyres” under the Safety Car.

The only fresh tyres Verstappen had at that stage of the race was the troublesome hard compound, which no other driver used over the course of the Spanish GP.

Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne in action as Aston Martin sweat on Lance Stroll fitness

Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne have taken to the track ahead of this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

It comes as Aston Martin sweat on the fitness of Lance Stroll, who withdrew from the recent Spanish Grand Prix, ahead of the 10th round of the F1 2025 season in Canada.

PlanetF1.com understands that Drugovich and Vandoorne, Aston Martin’s official reserve drivers, will be the primary options if Stroll is unable to return in Montreal.

Audi F1 to link up with Mercedes sponsor Adidas for F1 2026 debut

The incoming Audi F1 team are set to land a lucrative deal with Mercedes apparel partners Adidas for the F1 2026 season, it has been claimed.

Adidas took its first step in F1 earlier this year when the German brand replaced Puma as Mercedes’ kit supplier.

Audi F1, who will take over the existing Sauber team for F1 2026, are reportedly set to follow.

