Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes an analysis of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s telemetry data after the Ferrari driver was hit with a penalty by the FIA at the Mexican Grand Prix.

New Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen evidence after Mexican GP flashpoint

F1 data analysis from the Mexican Grand Prix has shed new light on the flashpoint between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton was hit with a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in battle with Verstappen at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday.

The Ferrari driver eventually came home a disappointing eighth.

Oscar Piastri’s Mexican GP recovery explained

PlanetF1.com data analyst Uros Radovanovic has also looked at Oscar Piastri’s encouraging recovery drive in Mexico.

Piastri’s recent struggles continued in Saturday’s qualifying session as he lapped almost 0.6 seconds slower than McLaren teammate Lando Norris in Q3.

The Australian lost the lead of the world championship to Norris for the first time since April in Sunday’s race, but limited the damage by rising from seventh on the grid to fifth at the chequered flag.

Lando Norris responds after Mexican GP booing incident

Lando Norris says his critics “can think whatever they want” after being booed during his post-race celebrations in Mexico.

Norris was booed during the post-race interviews and podium celebrations at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez despite producing one of the most dominant performances of the F1 2025 season.

A local reporter told Norris in the post-race press conference that his hostile reception stemmed from the perception among fans that he is “being given the championship” after a team orders drama at last month’s Italian Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson footage emerges after marshal near miss during Mexican GP

Untelevised footage from the Mexican Grand Prix has revealed the moment Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson came dangerously close to two marshals in the early stages of the race.

Lawson was forced to pit after the second lap after making contact with Carlos Sainz’s Williams at the first corner.

The New Zealander encountered two marshals running across the track as he arrived at Turn 1 following his stop.

Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen title hopes ‘intact’ despite Mexican GP defeat

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko is convinced that Max Verstappen’s hopes of winning the F1 2025 title remain “intact” despite Lando Norris’s dominant victory in Mexico.

Verstappen finished more than 31 seconds adrift of the race-winning McLaren at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The reigning four-time world champion finds himself sitting 36 points off the lead of the world championship ahead of the final four races in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

