Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news features Lewis Hamilton getting a new race engineer at Ferrari and an ongoing row over Michael Schumacher in Germany.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, Michael Schumacher row and more

Riccardo Adami set to be Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is set to work with Carlos Sainz’s former race engineer Riccardo Adami in his first season with Ferrari in F1 2025.

Adami previously worked with four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, with reports last year claiming Hamilton had approached Vettel to gain an initial impression of Adami.

PlanetF1.com revealed last summer that Hamilton’s long-serving race engineer Peter Bonnington would not follow the seven-time World Champion to Ferrari, having been promoted to a more senior role at Mercedes for F1 2025.

Mick Schumacher issues touching tribute to ‘hero’ Michael Schumacher amid row

Mick Schumacher has hailed father Michael Schumacher as “my hero” after the F1 legend turned 56 on Friday.

It comes amid an ongoing row in Germany after Schumacher was denied an honourary citizenship in his adopted hometown of Kerpen.

Schumacher was born in nearby Hurth, but came to be closely associated with Kerpen over the course of his glittering F1 career.

Jos Verstappen, Helmut Marko disagree over Max Verstappen baby fears

Jos Verstappen has rejected Helmut Marko’s concerns that Max Verstappen will become slower after the birth of his first child.

Verstappen revealed at the end of last year that he is expecting his first child with partner Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet.

Marko believes Verstappen will lose three tenths of a second as a result of the new arrival.

Verstappen Sr’s response? “Bulls**t.”

Fernando Alonso plotting Dakar Rally return after F1 retirement hint

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has revealed that he plans to return to the legendary Dakar Rally following his retirement from F1.

It comes after the two-time World Champion admitted that F1 2026 is likely to be his last season in Formula 1 as things stand.

Alonso previously contested the Dakar Rally in 2020 during his F1 sabbatical, finishing 13th.

Flavio Briatore: Esteban Ocon ‘completely demotivated’ before shock Alpine split

Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore has accused Esteban Ocon of being “completely demotivated” in the closing weeks of the F1 2024 season with his head already at new employers Haas.

Ocon vacated his Alpine seat ahead of the last race of the F1 2024 season in Abu Dhabi, with Jack Doohan making his debut one race early.

Ocon will form an all-new driver lineup for Haas alongside Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman this year.

