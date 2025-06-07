Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a debate about Lewis Hamilton potentially announcing his retirement at the end of the F1 2025 season as he prepares to send a new request to Ferrari.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Sky F1 commentator rules out Lewis Hamilton retirement

Sky F1 commentator David Croft has ruled out the prospect of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton retiring at the end of the F1 2025 season.

Hamilton’s underwhelming start to his Ferrari career continued at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, where he was passed by Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber in the closing laps.

The seven-time World Champion’s multi-year contract with Ferrari is due to run until at least the end of F1 2026.

Guenther Steiner linked with surprise motorsport comeback

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has been linked with a surprise return to motorsport with a MotoGP team.

Steiner has not held a senior management role since leaving Haas at the end of 2023, carving out a successful career in the media.

PlanetF1.com understands that he is in one of the potential investors in talks with the Tech3 MotoGP team.

Lewis Hamilton teases Ferrari F1 2026 request

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he is likely to ask Ferrari to turn their full attention to their F1 2026 car in the coming weeks.

Ferrari have been restricted to just three podium finishes – all achieved by Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc – across the first nine races of the F1 2025 season.

F1 will introduce new chassis and engine regulations next season – featuring a move to active aerodynamics, 50 per cent electrification and fully sustainable fuel – in one of the most significant rule changes in the sport’s history.

Keke Rosberg reveals recent health struggles

Keke Rosberg, the 1982 World Champion and father of 2016 title winner Nico Rosberg, has lifted the lid on his recent health struggles.

Rosberg has admitted that he “became a hermit” after struggling with the effects of long Covid and deteriorating eyesight.

The 72-year-old became the first Finnish driver to be crowned F1 World Champion in 1982 despite Rosberg claiming just a single victory across the season.

Sky F1 pundit spots worrying Max Verstappen ‘body language’ at Spanish GP

Max Verstappen’s “body language” over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend hinted that the Red Bull driver’s anger was building long before his Spanish Grand Prix clash with George Russell.

That is the claim of Naomi Schiff, the Sky F1 pundit, who believes Verstappen looked “resigned” after qualifying in Barcelona having failed to challenge the dominant McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Verstappen finds himself on the brink of a race ban after incurring three penalty points for his collision with Russell.

