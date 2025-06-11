Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari reaching a tipping point with their F1 2025 car as and active FIA steward comments on the prospect of Lewis Hamilton announcing his retirement.

Let’s charge through the day’s big headlines at breakneck speed…

Ferrari grant Lewis Hamilton request with SF-25 development set to end

Ferrari are reportedly set to end development of the SF-25 later this month as attention turns to Project 678, the team’s F1 2026 car.

It comes after Lewis Hamilton hinted that he would apply pressure on the team to switch focus to next year’s car.

Teams are facing the challenge of splitting resources between their current cars and their 2026 programs ahead of next year’s big rule changes.

New F1 2026 rules deny F1 75 season launch repeat

Formula 1 has confirmed to PlanetF1.com that there will be no extravagant season launch for F1 2026 as the sport and teams focus on delivering cars to all-new regulations.

The F1 2026 season marks the beginning of a new regulatory era in Formula 1 with new chassis and power unit rules set to come into force, prompting an extended pre-season testing process.

The busier testing schedule for F1 2026 means there will be no space for a collective season-launch event like the one staged in London in February.

FIA steward: Lewis Hamilton ‘already thinking’ of retirement

Lewis Hamilton may “already” be thinking of retiring from Formula 1 after a difficult start to the F1 2025 season with Ferrari.

That is the claim of Derek Warwick, the active FIA steward, who believes the former Mercedes driver “deserves” to win a record eighth World Championship.

Warwick most recently served as a steward at last month’s Miami Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda having ‘a disaster’ at Red Bull

FIA steward Derek Warwick says Red Bull made “a mistake” by dropping Sergio Perez for the F1 2025 season, with Yuki Tsunoda having a “disaster” since replacing Liam Lawson.

And he has called for the likes of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko to confirm that Tsunoda’s seat is safe for the rest of the year amid rumours that Red Bull could be forced into another driver change.

Tsunoda has scored just seven points since replacing Sergio Perez ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Has F1 ruined ‘Motorsport Christmas’ with Monaco GP switch for F1 2026?

IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has criticised Formula 1 for “single-handedly ruining Motorsport Christmas” after ending the long-running clash between the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500.

The F1 2026 calendar was published on Tuesday with the Monaco and Canadian grands prix swapping places from next season.

It means the Monaco GP will no longer be held on the same day as the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600.

