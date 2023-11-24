F1 live: Latest updates and timings from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

It’s that stage of the season, already?! Follow live coverage from the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with PlanetF1.com.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have wiped the floor with everyone again this season but there are still plenty of other plot lines that need a final chapter to be written – so don’t you dare switch off just yet!

Just four points separate the two F1 giants of Mercedes and Ferrari in the battle for P2 in the Constructors’ Championship, there is a four-way driver tussle between Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to secure P4 in the Drivers’ Championship and much more to keep an eye on over the course of the weekend.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher is also on the ground for us to ensure all the latest news and info comes directly to you.

After Las Vegas turned the drivers and team members into nocturnal creatures, they can finally return back to some sensible times to go racing before they take a well-earned winter break.

Here is the full schedule below of when to dip into our live coverage for the latest updates trackside. See you there!

Abu Dhabi GP schedule (local times, Abu Dhabi is GMT +4)

24 November – 13:30 – 14:30 – FP1

24 November – 17:00 – 18:00 – FP2

25 November – 14:30 – 15:30 – FP3

25 November – 18:00 – 19:00 – Qualifying

26 November – 17:00 – Race

