F1 live: Latest updates and timings from post-season Abu Dhabi test

A shot of the podium overlooking the Yas Marina circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina circuit: Home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The F1 2023 season may be over but the on-track action isn’t! We’ve stuck around in Abu Dhabi to bring you all the latest from the final post-season test of the year.

The day will see two different tests take place at the same time. The potential next generation of F1 stars will spend some precious time behind the wheel in the Young Drivers’ Test and there are a few familiar faces hanging around to do some Pirelli tyre testing before shutting down properly for the off-season.

Our very own Thomas Maher is on the ground for us at the Yas Marina circuit, so keep refreshing the page and stay tuned!

F1 live: 2023 post-season Abu Dhabi test times

  1. Felipe Drugovich 1:26.265
  2. Sergio Perez 1:26.270
  3. Oscar Piastri 1:26.495
  4. Esteban Ocon 1:26.958
  5. Robert Shwartzman 1:27.081
  6. Jack Doohan 1:27.176
  7. Jake Dennis 1:27.236
  8. Oliver Bearman 1:27.599
  9. Carlos Sainz 1:27.631
  10. Theo Pourchaire 1:27.783
  11. Franco Colapinto 1:27.870
  12. Pato O’Ward 1:27.870
  13. George Russell 1:29.247
  14. Alex Albon 1:29.600
  15. Zhou Guanyu 1:29.623
  16. Frederik Vesti 1:29.973
  17. Pietro Fittipaldi 1:30.286
  18. Ayumu Iwasa 1:30.538
  19. Lance Stroll No time
  20. Daniel Ricciardo No time

F1 live: 2023 post-season Abu Dhabi test updates

All times are local [Abu Dhabi time is GMT+4)
Session times: Morning session – 9am-1pm, Afternoon session 2pm-6pm

1025: Engines firing back up, and we’re green again here in Abu Dhabi. Message simply reads ‘Track surface slippery’. Should dry out pretty quickly though, it’s swelteringly hot outside already…

1015: We have a restart time! Green flag at 10:25, so 10 minutes from now.

1001: RED FLAG. It’s due to a water leak on track at Turns 13/14.

0959: End of the ‘first hour’, but a little bit of admin to the start of proceedings. The delay to the start initially resulted in the lost time being added on for the end of the day’s running, meaning chequered flag about 6:25pm local time, minus the hour for the unofficial lunch break.

However, the FIA has confirmed that, in accordance with Article 10.6 (a) of the Sporting Regulations, testing will still end at 1800 local time – “TCC (testing of current cars) may only take place between 9:00 and 18:00”.

After an hour, it’s Felipe Drugovich who has the quickest time – half a tenth clear of Sergio Perez.

0934: Whatever the case, the session is now underway as of eight minutes ago, and all the drivers have headed out for at least one installation lap.

0930: The session has finally got underway, almost 30 minutes late. The reason for the delay was that the Medical Helicopter hadn’t actually arrived at the track yet…

0908: Timing screens have updated now to tell us that the first session will start at 0915.

0900: And we have a strange delay to kick off proceedings – track won’t open until 0910 local time. No reason has been given.

0847:  We’re still waiting for some teams to confirm who’ll be in the car this morning.

0841:  Pirelli have confirmed the tyres that will be available to the teams over the course of the two days with the Young Drivers having fewer options for the regular race drivers.

0835: As promised, here is how each team are planning on tackling the two tests going on today:

Alfa Romeo – Theo Pourchaire (Young Driver) / Zhou Guanyu (Tyre test)
AlphaTauri – Ayumu Iwasa (Young Driver) / Daniel Ricciardo AM/Yuki Tsunoda PM (Tyre test)
Alpine – Jack Doohan (Young Driver) / Esteban Ocon (Tyre test)
Aston Martin – Felipe Drugovich (Young Driver) / Lance Stroll /Fernando Alonso (Tyre test)
Ferrari – Robert Schwartzman (Young Driver) / Carlos Sainz AM/Charles Leclerc PM (Tyre test)
Haas – Oliver Bearman ( Young Driver) / Pietro Fittipaldi (Tyre test)
McLaren – Pato O’Ward (Young Driver) / Oscar Piastri (Tyre test)
Mercedes – Frederik Vesti (Young Driver) / George Russell (Tyre test)
Red Bull – Jack Dennis (Young Driver) / Sergio Perez (Tyre test)
Williams – Franco Colapinto/Zak O’Sullivan (Young Driver Test) / Alex Albon/Logan Sargeant (Tyre test)

0830: Good morning from Abu Dhabi! You haven’t got rid of us just yet. The final day of on-track F1 action gets underway in 30 minutes’ time. We will share the driver schedules with you shortly.