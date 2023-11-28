F1 live: Latest updates and timings from post-season Abu Dhabi test

The F1 2023 season may be over but the on-track action isn’t! We’ve stuck around in Abu Dhabi to bring you all the latest from the final post-season test of the year.

The day will see two different tests take place at the same time. The potential next generation of F1 stars will spend some precious time behind the wheel in the Young Drivers’ Test and there are a few familiar faces hanging around to do some Pirelli tyre testing before shutting down properly for the off-season.

Our very own Thomas Maher is on the ground for us at the Yas Marina circuit, so keep refreshing the page and stay tuned!

F1 live: 2023 post-season Abu Dhabi test times

Felipe Drugovich 1:26.265 Sergio Perez 1:26.270 Oscar Piastri 1:26.495 Esteban Ocon 1:26.958 Robert Shwartzman 1:27.081 Jack Doohan 1:27.176 Jake Dennis 1:27.236 Oliver Bearman 1:27.599 Carlos Sainz 1:27.631 Theo Pourchaire 1:27.783 Franco Colapinto 1:27.870 Pato O’Ward 1:27.870 George Russell 1:29.247 Alex Albon 1:29.600 Zhou Guanyu 1:29.623 Frederik Vesti 1:29.973 Pietro Fittipaldi 1:30.286 Ayumu Iwasa 1:30.538 Lance Stroll No time Daniel Ricciardo No time

F1 live: 2023 post-season Abu Dhabi test updates

All times are local [Abu Dhabi time is GMT+4)

Session times: Morning session – 9am-1pm, Afternoon session 2pm-6pm

1025: Engines firing back up, and we’re green again here in Abu Dhabi. Message simply reads ‘Track surface slippery’. Should dry out pretty quickly though, it’s swelteringly hot outside already…

There's currently a red flag in #F1Testing due to a water leak under the W Hotel bridge. The circuit team are working to dry out to surface to allow us to run again.

1015: We have a restart time! Green flag at 10:25, so 10 minutes from now.

ready for a day of testing! we have Ayumu Iwasa with us for a full day of running. Daniel will be starting the tyre test this morning, with Yuki jumping in the car this afternoon.

Red flag for a water leak on track somewhere around here. Can't see it myself but, then again, my eyesight is shocking…

1001: RED FLAG. It’s due to a water leak on track at Turns 13/14.

0959: End of the ‘first hour’, but a little bit of admin to the start of proceedings. The delay to the start initially resulted in the lost time being added on for the end of the day’s running, meaning chequered flag about 6:25pm local time, minus the hour for the unofficial lunch break.

However, the FIA has confirmed that, in accordance with Article 10.6 (a) of the Sporting Regulations, testing will still end at 1800 local time – “TCC (testing of current cars) may only take place between 9:00 and 18:00”.

After an hour, it’s Felipe Drugovich who has the quickest time – half a tenth clear of Sergio Perez.

Sergio Perez, Frederick Vesti, and Jake Dennis all in action this morning.

0934: Whatever the case, the session is now underway as of eight minutes ago, and all the drivers have headed out for at least one installation lap.

0930: The session has finally got underway, almost 30 minutes late. The reason for the delay was that the Medical Helicopter hadn’t actually arrived at the track yet…

0908: Timing screens have updated now to tell us that the first session will start at 0915.

0900: And we have a strange delay to kick off proceedings – track won’t open until 0910 local time. No reason has been given.

0847: We’re still waiting for some teams to confirm who’ll be in the car this morning.

0841: Pirelli have confirmed the tyres that will be available to the teams over the course of the two days with the Young Drivers having fewer options for the regular race drivers.

The #F1 season encore is here! All 10 teams are on track in Abu Dhabi today for an end-of-season tyre test. Here are the tyres the drivers will have at their disposal

0835: As promised, here is how each team are planning on tackling the two tests going on today:

Alfa Romeo – Theo Pourchaire (Young Driver) / Zhou Guanyu (Tyre test)

AlphaTauri – Ayumu Iwasa (Young Driver) / Daniel Ricciardo AM/Yuki Tsunoda PM (Tyre test)

Alpine – Jack Doohan (Young Driver) / Esteban Ocon (Tyre test)

Aston Martin – Felipe Drugovich (Young Driver) / Lance Stroll /Fernando Alonso (Tyre test)

Ferrari – Robert Schwartzman (Young Driver) / Carlos Sainz AM/Charles Leclerc PM (Tyre test)

Haas – Oliver Bearman ( Young Driver) / Pietro Fittipaldi (Tyre test)

McLaren – Pato O’Ward (Young Driver) / Oscar Piastri (Tyre test)

Mercedes – Frederik Vesti (Young Driver) / George Russell (Tyre test)

Red Bull – Jack Dennis (Young Driver) / Sergio Perez (Tyre test)

Williams – Franco Colapinto/Zak O’Sullivan (Young Driver Test) / Alex Albon/Logan Sargeant (Tyre test)

0830: Good morning from Abu Dhabi! You haven’t got rid of us just yet. The final day of on-track F1 action gets underway in 30 minutes’ time. We will share the driver schedules with you shortly.