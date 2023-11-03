F1 live: Latest updates and timings from the Brazilian Grand Prix

Follow F1 live with PlanetF1.com throughout the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend as Formula 1 takes to the track for the final Sprint weekend of this season.

Although not a fan of Sprints, Max Verstappen will be looking for his fourth Sprint of this season while on Sunday he’s the favourite to claim the Grand Prix victory and extended his record to 17 Grand Prix victories in a single season.

But behind him the competition is heating up with Sergio Perez, Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren are hoping to end the World Champion’s latest winning streak.

Mother Nature, though, could have the final say with thunderstorms expected during Friday’s qualifying.

In the championships, Ferrari are just 22 points behind Mercedes, while in the Drivers’ standings Sergio Perez is a mere 20 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the fight to finish best of the rest behind Verstappen.

Brazil GP schedule (local times, Sao Paulo is GMT -3)

3 November – 11:30 – 12:30 – FP1

3 November – 15:00 – 16:00 – Qualifying

4 November – 11:00 – 11:44 – Sprint shoot-out

4 November – 15:30 – 16:30 – Sprint

5 November – 14:00 – Race

