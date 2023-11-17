F1 live: Latest updates and timings from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Love it or loathe it, there is simply no taking your eyes off F1 this weekend as the Las Vegas Grand Prix makes its eagerly-anticipated debut onto the calendar.

Drivers and teams will be well and truly heading into the unknown with very little track data to help guide their decision-making throughout the three days of action.

That lack of knowledge could help spring a few surprises in qualifying and on race day, which will start at the rather unique time of 2200 local as F1 looks to create the ultimate viewing spectacle with very fast cars whizzing past the glaring neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip.

But, even with potential uncertainty in the air, there will still be a heavy expectation for Max Verstappen to bag an incredible 18th victory this season, at a venue where he has made it very clear that he has no interest in the razzamatazz that comes from racing in Vegas.

With lots of focus and attention on the show, let’s see if the actual sport can live up to the billing on a track which has generated mixed feelings from the 20 drivers.

Even though we are back to a traditional weekend format following the final Sprint race of the season in Brazil last time, the times are far from normal.

Have a good check of the timetable below to make sure you don’t caught out by the funky times F1 has set out for next few days.

Las Vegas GP schedule (local times, Las Vegas is GMT -8)

16 November – 20:30 – 21:30 – FP1

17 November – 00:00 – 01:00 – FP2

17 November – 20:30 – 21:30 – FP3

18 November – 00:00 – 01:00 – Qualifying

18 November – 22:00 – Race

