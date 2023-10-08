F1 Live: Latest updates and timings from the Qatar Grand Prix

Follow F1 live with PlanetF1.com throughout the Qatar Grand Prix weekend as Max Verstappen looks to wrap up the 2023 Drivers’ Championship title.

Max Verstappen is all but assured of a third World Championship title in Qatar this weekend with the Red Bull driver only needing three points to seal that as he leads Sergio Perez by 177 with 180 still in play.

That means a P6 in Saturday’s Sprint race or, if he fails to score, an eighth place in Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

But while that’s a done deal, the battle to finish best of the rest is by no means done and dusted.

On the teams’ side, Ferrari are just 20 points behind Mercedes, while in the Drivers’ standings Helmut Marko says he’s worried Perez’s qualifying “handicap” could see him lose to Lewis Hamilton.

Qatar GP schedule (local times, Qatar is GMT +3)

6 October – 16:30 – 17:30 – FP1

6 October – 20:00 – 21:00 – Qualifying

7 October – 16:00 – 17:00 – Sprint shoot-out

7 October – 20:30 – 21:30 – Sprint

8 October – 20:00 – Race

