F1 live: Latest updates and timings from the United States Grand Prix

F1 live updates are coming your way from the United States Grand Prix which will see the return of the sprint race format.

Losing to McLaren in the last Sprint in Qatar, Red Bull are determined to regain their short-distance crown while Max Verstappen is looking for Grand Prix win number 15 in 2023 to equal last year’s record.

But it has been suggested this time around Red Bull won’t have it all their own way with McLaren and Mercedes predicted to join the fray.

Wishful thinking or sound judgement?

Only time will tell because throw in a non-traditional sprint race format and the chance of some very, very hot weather, and you could well have all the ingredients for someone, anyone, to spring a shocking surprise on the rampant bulls.

F1 live: United States Grand Prix updates and timings

On Friday, the 20 drivers will have just one hour of practice before being flung into qualifying to set the grid for Sunday’s race.

Saturday will all be about the sprint. The Sprint Shootout will determine the starting order for the sprint race to follow on Saturday afternoon.

