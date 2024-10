Carlos Sainz will be aiming to convert his first pole of the season into victory while Max Verstappen is also on the front row for the Mexican Grand Prix.

A couple of superb laps saw Sainz top the timings in quali but with title rivals Verstappen and Lando Norris in P2 and P3, there promises to be plenty of intrigue at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

F1 LIVE: Follow all the action from the Mexican Grand Prix