F1 LIVE: FP1 action as it happens from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

It’s time for the first F1 live action of the final weekend of the 2025 season, as FP1 takes place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The drivers will take to Yas Marina for the first time this weekend as they go about setting up their opportunities in front of them.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A significant portion of the full-time grid will have to wait to get their first action of the weekend, as the majority of teams have taken the opportunity to run Formula 1 rookies for the session.

We will watch to see how they match up to their full-time colleagues on track in this first session of the weekend, along with who has hit the ground running.

Follow our live blog below: