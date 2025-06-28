F1 LIVE: How the action unfolded in Austrian Grand Prix qualifying

The latest F1 live action saw the grid get set for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Scroll down for the live blog to see live updates and get involved in the comments section too with your thoughts on the action, and we also have F1 live timing if you want some data fed to you.

F1 LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix qualifying watchalong with The F1 Word

Before you head to the live blog, we just want to let you know that you can also join our very own Sean Cullingford to watch qualifying from the Austrian Grand Prix with him right here:

And if you’re still with us on this page, here is the blog!