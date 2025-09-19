The next F1 live action at the Azerbaijan GP is FP2, where the drivers will put their qualifying and race setups to the test.

It’s set to be another busy session as the teams look to finetune their setups ahead of the weekend, with pace in FP2 often a good indicator for the rest of the action.

F1 LIVE: Updates of the action as it happens from FP2 in Baku

As ever, FP2 offers the chance for the teams and drivers to experiment with both short and long-run setup, with a qualifying simulation often followed by a stint on high fuel late in the session.

Follow who looks set up to be quick with our live blog: