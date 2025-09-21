It’s time for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, and there are a few factors in play heading into Sunday’s race.

Not only can McLaren wrap up the Constructors’ title if things go their way on Sunday, but a close eye will be kept on both drivers as the building title battle between them takes its latest step.

F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix race watchalong with The F1 Word

Before you head to the live blog, we just want to let you know that you can also join our very own Sean Cullingford to follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with him right here via The F1 Word:

And if you’re still with us on this page, here is the blog!