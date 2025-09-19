F1 live: Follow all the latest updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend is upon us, and you can make sure to follow all the F1 live sessions as they unfold with PlanetF1.com.

The World Championship race is beginning to heat up, with both McLaren drivers well clear of the chasing pack, though Max Verstappen just about remains in touch.

Such has been McLaren’s dominance so far this season, the team has the opportunity of wrapping up the Constructors’ Championship this weekend, should all go to plan from their perspective.

Baku hosts a circuit which has thrown up no shortage of drama in its time on the calendar so far, however, with a host of key incidents and title flashpoints having taken place in years gone by.

More key information ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 6km circuit has a blend of long straights and tight, technical corners, along with the narrowest section on the calendar alongside the city’s Fortress Wall – yes, even narrower than anything Monaco has to throw up.

Be sure to keep across our live timing page throughout every session at Baku, and you can also refresh your memory of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings to see the ramifications of the on-track action this weekend.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Friday 19 September

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [9.30am-10.30am BST]

FP2: 4pm-5pm [1pm-2pm BST]

Saturday 20 September

FP3: 12.30pm-1.30pm [9.30am-10.30am BST]

Qualifying: 4pm-5pm [1pm-2pm BST]

Sunday 21 September

Grand Prix: 3pm [12pm BST] [51 laps or 120 minutes]

