F1 LIVE: All the action as it happens from the Canadian Grand Prix

It’s time for the final F1 live action of the Canadian Grand Prix, and the most important of the lot as Round 10 of the 2025 season gets underway.

Scroll down for the live blog to see live updates and get involved in the comments section too with your thoughts on the action, and we also have F1 live timing if you want some lovely data fed to you.

F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix race watchalong with The F1 Word

Before you head to the live blog, we just want to let you know that you can also join our very own Sean Cullingford to watch the Canadian Grand Prix with him right here:

And if you’re still with us on this page, here is the blog!