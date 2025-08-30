F1 LIVE: All the action from qualifying as it happens from the Dutch Grand Prix

The latest F1 live action sees the teams and drivers put their best foot forward over one lap, as the grid gets decided for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Scroll down for our live blog to see live updates and get involved in the comments section too with your thoughts on the action, and we also have F1 live timing if you want some live data fed to you.

F1 LIVE: Dutch Grand Prix qualifying watchalong with The F1 Word

Before you head to the live blog, we just want to let you know that you can also join our very own Sean Cullingford to watch qualifying from the Dutch Grand Prix with him right here via The F1 Word:

And if you’re still with us on this page, here is the blog!