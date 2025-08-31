F1 LIVE: Follow all the Dutch Grand Prix action as it happens from Zandvoort

It’s race day at Zandvoort, so join us as we follow the F1 live action together for the Dutch Grand Prix!

Scroll down for the live blog to see a lap-by-lap account of events at Zandvoort, and make sure to get involved in the comments section too with your thoughts on the action.

F1 LIVE: Dutch Grand Prix race watchalong with The F1 Word

Before you head to the live blog, we just want to let you know that you can also join our very own Sean Cullingford to follow the Dutch Grand Prix with him right here via The F1 Word:

And if you’re still with us on this page, here is the blog!