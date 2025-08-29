F1 LIVE: All the action as it happens from FP2 at the Dutch Grand Prix

Mixed conditions are predicted for the next F1 live action at Zandvoort, with FP2 set to test the teams’ race and single-lap setups.

After FP1 earlier in the day, now represents a chance for the teams and drivers to familiarise themselves further with the circuit, while fine-tuning their cars to find the right setup.

F1 LIVE: FP2 at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

After their first action of the day, everyone will be turning their attention to qualifying simulations and long-run pace, should all go to plan.

The weather could play its part, however, with rain potentially forecast through the afternoon at Zandvoort.

Follow the session as it unfolds with our live blog: