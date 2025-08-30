F1 LIVE: Follow all the action from FP3 at the Dutch Grand Prix

It’s time for final practice at Zandvoort for your latest F1 live action, as the teams and drivers make final preparations for qualifying.

The third and final hour of practice takes place around the twisting banked corners of Zandvoort, with everyone looking to maximise their setups for the weekend.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates as the session unfolds at Zandvoort

Every team and driver will look to FP3 as confirmation of whether or not any changes made from Friday to Saturday have been effective, with a tight battle expected throughout the field.

To follow the action as it happens, you can read our live blog below: