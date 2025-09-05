F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Italian Grand Prix

The Italian Grand Prix weekend is upon us, with Formula 1 returning to one of its most iconic circuits, which also provides the fastest lap on the entire calendar.

And you can follow all the action with our live blogs from every session across the weekend, plus our live timing page.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Italian Grand Prix

While it is McLaren which is the team to have dominated the whole season, Ferrari’s tifosi will be desperately hoping to see a first win for the Scuderia this season at home at Monza.

Charles Leclerc is twice a victor around Ferrari fans’ spiritual home, and for Lewis Hamilton, it will be the first time in his storied career that he will arrive at the Italian Grand Prix to drive one of the famous red cars.

Both drivers will be using a special edition livery for the weekend, too, with the colours of iconic Ferrari 312T revived, to celebrate 50 years since Niki Lauda won his first World Championship while behind the wheel of that particular model.

More key information ahead of the Italian Grand Prix

👉 Ferrari reveals special Italian GP livery in honour of Niki Lauda

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for 2026?

It will be all business at the front of the field, however, as Lando Norris looks to bounce back from a late retirement at Zandvoort last time out, which saw Oscar Piastri take a 34-point lead in the standings.

For the Australian’s part, he will be looking to make use of this extra buffer to make the most of the opportunity in front of him, with Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull all in the chasing pack this weekend.

Be sure to keep across our live timing page throughout every session at Monza, and you can also refresh your memory of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings to see the ramifications of the on-track action this weekend.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Italian Grand Prix?

Friday 5 September

FP1: 1.30pm-2.30pm [12.30pm-1.30pm BST]

FP2: 5pm-6pm [4pm-5pm BST]

Saturday 6 September

FP3: 12.30pm-1.30pm [11.30am-12.30pm BST]

Qualifying: 4pm-5pm [3pm-4pm BST]

Sunday 7 September

Grand Prix: 3pm [2pm BST] [53 laps or 120 minutes]

Read next: The best value-for-money F1 races to watch in style!