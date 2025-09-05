F1 LIVE: All the action as it happens from FP1 at the Italian GP

It’s time for the first F1 live action of the weekend, as Formula 1 returns to one of its most iconic circuits in front of one of its most passionate fanbases.

Huge swathes of the Italian Grand Prix crowd will be out in force to support their beloved Ferrari, and all eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to see how their weekend begins.

F1 LIVE: FP1 at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix

It is no secret that the eyes of a nation will be on the Scuderia at Monza, but it is McLaren who once again go into the weekend as pre-race favourites for victory.

Make sure to follow our live blog below to keep up with all the action from FP1: