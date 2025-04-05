F1 LIVE: Follow live updates from Japanese Grand Prix qualifying

With three practice sessions now complete at Suzuka, it’s time for qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Scroll down for the live blog to see live updates and make sure to get involved in the comments section as well as the action unfolds. We also have F1 live timing so you can follow the lap times as they happen at Suzuka.

F1 LIVE: Japanese Grand Prix qualifying watchalong with The F1 Word

Before you head to the lap-by-lap coverage on our live blog, we just want to let you know that you can also join Sean Cullingford and watch along live with Japanese Grand Prix qualifying right here:

And if you’re still with us on this page, here is the blog!