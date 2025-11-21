F1 LIVE: Updates from FP1 at the Las Vegas GP as the session unfolds

It’s time for the first F1 live action of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, as the cars take to the track for free practice.

With the city situated close to national parks and an almost desert-like climate, expect the circuit to be slippery for the drivers as they get on track for the first time.

F1 LIVE: Updates from FP1 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The first practice hour will see the drivers take to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit to familiarise themselves with what has immediately become one of the fastest circuits in Formula 1.

Long straights are separated by heavy braking zones, alongside sweeping corners that make up a rewarding lap for those to get it right.

Find out how the drivers get on with our live blog below: