F1 LIVE: FP2 updates from under the lights at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The next F1 live session sees the drivers head out for second practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the floodlights take hold.

Drivers can expect similar conditions that are forecast on race day, with the session taking place at the same time as the race will unfold on Saturday night in Vegas.

F1 LIVE: FP2 updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

As always, crucial setup work will take place in race-adjacent conditions in FP2, with qualifying and race simulations expected so the teams can measure up their pace early on in the weekend, and work out what needs to change.

Find out who has hit the ground running with our live blog below: