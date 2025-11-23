F1 LIVE: Lap-by-lap updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

It’s time for the main event at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and who will take to the top step of the podium under the Saturday night lights?

We’ve been building up all weekend to the 50 laps of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, and make sure you stay with us to follow all the action as it happens.

F1 LIVE: Race updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

It looks set to be another pivotal night in the race for the World Championship, with Lando Norris carrying a 24-point lead into his 150th F1 start – a landmark which George Russell also celebrates tonight.

Can polesitter Norris extend his championship lead, or will Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen eat into his advantage?

Follow our live blog below as we find out: