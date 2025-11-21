F1 live: Follow live updates from the Las Vegas GP weekend

The final triple-header of the season is upon us, and the first of this final stretch comes with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris opened up a 24-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship after a stellar weekend at Interlagos last time out, and should he outscore Max Verstappen by nine points this weekend, the Red Bull driver will be eliminated from mathematical contention of retaining his title.

Las Vegas has not been a happy hunting ground for McLaren since the city’s return to the calendar, however, with Norris and Oscar Piastri having only scored a handful of points between them in Sin City.

It was Mercedes that scored a memorable 1-2 finish on the streets of Las Vegas last season, with Max Verstappen having taken a thrilling victory in 2023.

This weekend is going to be another crucial landmark in the fight for the title, and all eyes will be on Norris to see how he handles the pressure in what is set to be a vital weekend for the World Championship leader.

What are the F1 session times for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Thursday 20 November

FP1: 16:30-17:30 [00:30-01:30 GMT Friday]

FP2: 20:00-21:00 [04:00-05:00 GMT Friday]

Friday 21 November

FP3: 16:30-17:30 [00:30-01:30 GMT Saturday]

Qualifying: 20:00-21:00 [04:00-05:00 GMT Saturday]

Saturday 22 November

Las Vegas Grand Prix: 20:00 [04:00 GMT Sunday] [50 laps]

