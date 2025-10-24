The Mexico City Grand Prix weekend has arrived, and you can follow all the F1 live action with PlanetF1.com.

This will be the first time since Mexico was reintroduced to the calendar that home hero, Sergio Perez, will not be racing (though he will be back next year with Cadillac), but home fans will have one racer to support as Pato O’Ward steps in for FP1, among a raft of changes for the session.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez provides a multitude of challenges for the drivers, with the 1.3km pit straight combining with the 7200ft circuit altitude to produce some of the highest top speeds of the season.

A tricky right-left-right complex feeds onto the second straight with another DRS zone, with another left-right chicane proving a potential overtaking opportunity.

The technical middle sector ends with the drivers firing into one of the most impressive sights of the season, with the full grandstands at the Foro Sol Stadium awaiting for the final twist to intersect the former Peraltada corner before completing a lap.

Max Verstappen is on a charge in the title hunt and, while he is still 40 points behind World Championship leader, Oscar Piastri, the Red Bull driver goes into the weekend knowing he already holds the all-time win record around this circuit, having won five times before in Mexico City.

There are plenty of unanswered questions heading into the weekend, with McLaren wanting to put themselves back on top after a four-race winless streak, Ferrari looking to secure its first win of the season and Mercedes also factoring in at the front.

F1 schedule: What are the F1 session times for the Mexico City Grand Prix?

Friday 24 October

FP1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [7.30pm-8.30pm BST]

FP2: 4pm-5pm [11pm-12am BST]

Saturday 25 October

FP3: 11.30am-12.30pm [6.30pm-7.30pm BST]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [10pm-11pm BST]

Sunday 26 October

Grand Prix: 2pm [8pm GMT] [71 laps]

