F1 LIVE: Updates from Qatar Grand Prix FP1 as the session unfolds

It’s time for the first F1 live action of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, with the first and only practice session in Lusail.

The Qatar Grand Prix is the sixth and final F1 Sprint weekend of the season, meaning this is the only hour the teams will have to get their eye in and optimise their setup for Sprint qualifying.

F1 LIVE: Qatar GP updates from FP1 at Lusail

The 60-minute session takes place in the late afternoon in Qatar, with the drivers set to be put through their paces.

Tyres will be a key issue to assess, with Pirelli having mandated a maximum of 25 laps on one set of tyres ahead of the weekend, over maximum wear concerns.

Follow the practice hour as it happens with our live blog: