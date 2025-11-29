F1 LIVE: Qatar Grand Prix qualifying updates in fight for pole

It’s time for the next F1 live action of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, with qualifying set to provide a tight fight for pole position.

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen will all be fighting with the rest of the field to put their cars in the best position possible for what will be a vital race in Lusail.

F1 LIVE: Qualifying updates from the Qatar Grand Prix

Norris knows he has a chance of winning his first career title this weekend, despite a double disqualification for McLaren last time out.

He will be looking for his fourth pole position in a row after an impressive run of late, but both title rivals will be doing all they can for themselves.

The field will be tightly contested, though, so the key positions could go anywhere.

Join us with our live blog: