So, we’re 22 races down, with just two to go in the title fight. Can Lando Norris win a first World Championship crown this weekend?

McLaren driver Norris heads into the weekend knowing that, if he outscores Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri by two points come the end of Sunday, he will be crowned champion for the first time.

If there is any other twist to be had and another result comes from the Qatar Grand Prix, however, we’ll be set to go down to a last-race showdown in Abu Dhabi.

There is not just one race this weekend either, with the added complication of the final Sprint of the season offering two chances to score points for the title protagonists.

The Lusail International Circuit presents one of the toughest challenges on the calendar, too, for both the drivers and their cars.

Pirelli has limited maximum tyre stints to 25 laps due to the massive loads generated around the circuit in Qatar, meaning there is the added strategic element of two mandatory pit stops come Sunday.

Whoever can handle what will be a tough race from start to finish will have a great chance of success, then. McLaren has previously gone well around Lusail, but it is Max Verstappen who has won each of the last two editions of this race.

What are the F1 session times for the Qatar Grand Prix?

Friday 28 November

FP1: 16:30-17:30 [13:30-14:30 GMT]

Sprint Qualifying: 20:30-21:14 [17:30-18:14 GMT]

Saturday 29 November

Sprint: 17:00 [19 laps]

Qualifying: 21:00-22:00 [18:00-19:00]

Sunday 30 November

Qatar Grand Prix: 19:00 [16:00 GMT] [57 laps]

