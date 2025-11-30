It’s time for the final F1 live action of the weekend, as we guide you through the Qatar Grand Prix.

Will Lando Norris win his first title? He’s the only driver mathematically able to do so heading into the race, so we will either see the anointing of Formula 1’s newest champion, or a championship taken to a final-race showdown.

F1 LIVE: Will Lando Norris win the title at the Qatar Grand Prix?

Norris headed into the weekend knowing he needed to outscore Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri by two points come the end of Sunday’s race, in order to win his first World Championship.

If the result goes in the way of either of his rivals, though, we’re set for a final-race showdown in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, so join us on our live blog: