F1 LIVE: All the action as it unfolds from FP1 at the Sao Paulo GP

It’s time for the first and only practice session at Interlagos, and you can follow all the F1 live action with us on PlanetF1.com.

With this being a Sprint weekend, extra impetus is placed on first practice as it is the only hour drivers and teams have to familiarise themselves with the track, tune their setups and gather valuable data before Sprint qualifying later on.

F1 LIVE: All the FP1 action from Interlagos

Interlagos is a fan and driver favourite, and the partisan home support will have a new driver to cheer on this season, as Gabriel Bortoleto becomes the first Brazilian driver in eight years to take part in his home race.

Find out how he and the rest of the field get on in this vital session in our live blog below: