F1 LIVE: All the action as it happened from Sprint qualifying at the Sao Paulo GP

After one solitary practice session, the field went straight into action for Sprint qualifying at Interlagos on Friday.

The teams and drivers had only one hour of on-track preparation for this session, as we found out who had hit the ground running heading into this weekend.

F1 LIVE: Sprint qualifying updates at the Sao Paulo GP as the action unfolds

Don’t forget, the format slightly tweaks for Sprint qualifying, with medium tyres mandatory in SQ1 and SQ2 (assuming it’s a dry session), with soft tyres for SQ3.

The sessions are also slightly shorter than in Grand Prix qualifying, so keep your eyes peeled on our live blog below for a fast-paced session at Interlagos.