The teams and drivers will have the penultimate Sprint of the season to contend with at Interlagos, meaning there are two opportunities for the main title protagonists to score points over the course of the weekend.

Unpredictable weather is expected on different days, too, and with a rain shower rarely far away in Brazil at this time of year, the drivers will need to utilise all of their skills to make the best of the weekend.

Lando Norris heads into the weekend in the lead of the Drivers’ standings for the first time in 14 races, having passed Oscar Piastri last time out in Mexico City.

More key information ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Despite his lower finish than Norris at the last round, Max Verstappen still closed the gap to the top of the standings, with 36 points separating him and the McLaren duo.

The Red Bull driver has won each of the last two races at Interlagos, so he can never be counted out among the fight at the front of the field.

It’s also a first ever home weekend in Formula 1 for Gabriel Bortoleto, who becomes the first Brazilian driver since Felipe Massa to race in front of their home crowd in Sao Paulo.

Whatever happens, be sure to keep across our live timing page throughout every session and you can also refresh your memory of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings to see the ramifications of the on-track action this weekend.

F1 schedule: What are the F1 session times for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

Friday 7 November

FP1: 11.30am-12.30pm [2.30pm-3.30pm GMT]

Sprint qualifying: 3.30pm-4.14pm [6.30pm-7.14pm GMT]

Saturday 8 November

Sprint: 11am [2pm GMT, 24 laps or 60 minutes]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [6pm-7pm GMT]

Sunday 9 November

Grand Prix: 2pm [5pm GMT] [71 laps]

