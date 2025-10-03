The next F1 live action from the Singapore Grand Prix will be FP2, which is always a key time in the race weekend.

With qualifying and race simulations to come, the teams will look to take the opportunity to try as many setups as possible to find the right one in free practice.

F1 live: FP2 updates from the Singapore Grand Prix

We have all the updates from the session as it happens from Marina Bay, so stick with us and our live blog below to not miss out on a moment from second practice.