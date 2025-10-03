It’s time for Formula 1’s original night race to return, and make sure to follow all the F1 live action at the Singapore Grand Prix with PlanetF1.com.

The drivers’ training all year round is based on one key target: making them physically capable of completing the Singapore Grand Prix.

Such is the heat and humidity there – even at night – that the Formula 1 field is pushed to its physical and mental limits throughout the most gruelling race on the calendar, losing significant amounts of weight through the race in sweat alone.

There has been no shortage of drama at the Marina Bay Circuit over the years, either, with Carlos Sainz using all his nous to navigate a tough night to win for Ferrari in 2023, while Max Verstappen had a coming-together with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel at the start in 2017.

On Verstappen specifically, he has yet to win the Singapore Grand Prix – the only track on the entire current calendar where he has not stood on the top step of the podium.

He still sits 69 points off top spot in the standings with seven rounds and three Sprints to go, but if he is able to win a third race in a row at an entirely different circuit to Baku and Monza, we might start to think he has a chance of reeling in the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Be sure to keep across our live timing page throughout every session at Marina Bay, and you can also refresh your memory of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings to see the ramifications of the on-track action this weekend.

F1 schedule: What are the F1 session times for the Singapore Grand Prix?

Friday 3 October

FP1: 5.30pm-6.30pm [10.30am-11.30am BST]

FP2: 9pm-10pm [2pm-3pm BST]

Saturday 4 October

FP3: 5.30pm-6.30pm [10.30am-11.30am BST]

Qualifying: 9pm-10pm [2pm-3pm BST]

Sunday 5 October

Grand Prix: 8pm [1pm BST] [62 laps]

