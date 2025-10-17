Formula 1 returns to Sprint action at the Circuit of the Americas, the fourth of six Sprint weekends, and you can follow all the F1 live action with PlanetF1.com.

The Circuit of the Americas joined the Formula 1 calendar in 2012 and quickly became a driver and fan favourite.

The climb up to the Turn 1 hairpin has become iconic before the track plunges back down hill and into a sweeping section of track somewhat reminiscent of the Maggots/Becketts complex at Silverstone.

A long back straight opens up DRS opportunities, while a twisty final sector has created some of the most exciting wheel-to-wheel racing of recent years.

Track limits can pose an issue on some corners, a legacy of the circuit being one of the more recent permanent builds on the calendar, but it also lends itself to exciting racing – doubly so with the fourth Sprint of the year set to take place on the Saturday.

It was also a favourite at Mercedes, who won five of the first eight races, Lewis Hamilton winning four of those with the Silver Arrows to add to his 2012 triumph with McLaren.

However, in the years after Covid, it was Red Bull who came to the fore with three wins on the trot for Max Verstappen before Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended his reign last season.

This year Ferrari is without a single win on the board, the only team in the top four positions yet to take to the top step of the podium.

Can Ferrari change its fortunes in Austin, or will McLaren, Red Bull or Mercedes add to their tallies?

Only time will tell.

F1 schedule: What are the F1 session times for the United States Grand Prix?

Friday 17 October

FP1: 12:30 – 13:30

Sprint quali: 16:30 – 17:14

Saturday 18 October

Sprint: 12:00 – 12:30

Qualifying: 16:00-17:00

Sunday 19 October

Grand Prix: 14:00 [62 laps]

