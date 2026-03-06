F1 LIVE: FP2 updates as it happens from the Australian Grand Prix

Welcome back to our F1 live coverage from the Australian Grand Prix, and we’re here to take you through FP2 at Albert Park.

The first practice hour is complete, and the second always provides something of a hint as to how qualifying might unfold on Saturday.

F1 LIVE: FP2 as it happens from the Australian Grand Prix

After the teams got to grips with the circuit in the first hour, FP2 is always about exploring potential qualifying setup and a long run simulation as we see how closely the teams will stack up.

We’ll keep a close eye on the action as an indication of one-lap pace may be on show, but how much will the teams be willing to give away with qualifying to come?

Follow it all with our live blog: