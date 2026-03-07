The first F1 qualifying session of the season has arrived, so join us for live updates from Albert Park.

So much has changed heading into this season, but when stripped back to its basics, these are still the fastest drivers in the world looking to set the quickest laps possible in the fastest cars in the world.

F1 LIVE: 2026 Australian Grand Prix qualifying updates

We’ve caught a glimpse of how the drivers and teams may look through free practice, but on low fuel, it’s time to see who really is the fastest.

A bit of housekeeping first: A quick reminder that the bottom six drivers at the end of Q1 and Q2 will now be eliminated, as we’re back up to a 22-car field, and Q3 has been extended to 13 minutes for a bit of extra time.

Follow the session with our live blog below: