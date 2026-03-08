The time for talking has passed, the time for action has come – a new era is upon us in the F1 2026 season.

Join us for live updates from the Australian Grand Prix as it happens!

F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix updates from Albert Park

We’ve now had the chance to get a glimpse of a new pecking order through the weekend so far and in qualifying, but how will it translate in race trim?

Will these all-new power units make a race distance? How will overtaking look with brand new power deployment? All this and so much more to be answered.

At the heart of it all though, is this is still Formula 1, and you can follow it all with our live blog below: