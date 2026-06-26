The first F1 live action of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend sees a 60-minute FP1 session, with several teams announcing they’ll run junior drivers.

Running at the Red Bull Ring with its 10 corners and power-dependent layout, straight-line performance and aero efficiency will be the key to success.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates from the Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton will take to the track as Formula 1’s most recent race winner, having beaten George Russell and Lando Norris to the chequered flag at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

But can Ferrari hold off Mercedes on a circuit that should suit the W17?

Friday’s action will deliver the first clue.

Austrian Grand Prix Free Practice 1

Start time: 13:30 (12:30 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Red Bull Ring

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