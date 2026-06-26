F1 Live: Bottas car catches fire in double Austrian GP FP2 blow for Cadillac

Friday’s second session at the Red Bull Ring will see all the regular Formula 1 race drivers behind the wheel, with some having sat out FP1.

Running at the Red Bull Ring with its 10 corners and power-dependent layout, straight-line performance and aero efficiency will be the key to success.

F1 LIVE: FP2 updates from the Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton will take to the track as Formula 1’s most recent race winner, having beaten George Russell and Lando Norris to the chequered flag at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

But can Ferrari hold off Mercedes on a circuit that should suit the W17?

Austrian Grand Prix Free Practice 2

Start time: 17:00 (16:00 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Red Bull Ring

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