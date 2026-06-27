Saturday’s third practice is the final opportunity for the teams and driver to fine-tune their cars ahead of the afternoon’s qualifying session.

One final practice P1 is up for grabs on Saturday morning, but with the heat forecast to set it, it’s anyone’s guess who could come out on top.

F1 LIVE: FP3 updates from the Austrian Grand Prix

Air temperature will peak in the mid-30s on Saturday, with the track temperature heading into the 50s.

It could change the course of the weekend.

Austrian Grand Prix Free Practice 3

Start time: 12:30 (11:30 UK)

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Red Bull Ring

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