F1 LIVE: Verstappen leads as Russell takes early strategy call

There’s hot, and then there is European heat dome hot!

The Formula 1 drivers line up on the Red Bull Ring grid prepared to fight it out, and sweat it out too, at a sweltering hot Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 LIVE: Race updates from the Austrian Grand Prix

71 laps await the 22 drivers, every driver with one eye on the prize – the Austrian GP victory.

Who will join the likes of Max Verstappen, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher and Mika Häkkinen on the list of Austrian GP winners?

Time to find out.

Austrian Grand Prix

Start time: 15:00 (14:00 UK)

Duration: 71 laps

Circuit: Red Bull Ring

Join us for Austrian Grand Prix live updates!